Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $98.01. 1,115,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

