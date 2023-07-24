Moneda USA Inc. Decreases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda USA Inc. cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,030,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 583,419 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 22.2% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PBR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

