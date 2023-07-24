Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $106.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $161.12 or 0.00554618 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,050.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00306372 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.33 or 0.00830728 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013670 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00062122 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00122373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,309,323 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.