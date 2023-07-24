Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $159.59 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $159.59 million and $3.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00044827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,110,850 coins and its circulating supply is 689,850,398 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

