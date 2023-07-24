Moonbeam Price Up 1.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $168.10 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,005,671 coins and its circulating supply is 689,601,723 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.