Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Hits $34.68 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00016370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,891,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,260,155 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

