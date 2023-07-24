Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $102.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

