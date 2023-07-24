Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

