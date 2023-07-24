Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

