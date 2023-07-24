Morgan Stanley Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $34.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KARO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Karooooo Trading Up 1.6 %

KARO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. 6,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

