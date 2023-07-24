Morgan Stanley Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $34.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KARO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Karooooo Trading Up 1.6 %
KARO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. 6,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
