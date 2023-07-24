MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 9,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. 1,796,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

