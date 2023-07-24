MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

