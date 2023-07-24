MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. 2,523,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,022,494. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

