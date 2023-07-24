MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. 326,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

