MTM Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWF traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.02. 171,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

