MTM Investment Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,566. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

