MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 881,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,909. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

