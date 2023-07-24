MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 412,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,064. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.