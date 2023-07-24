MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

