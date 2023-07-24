Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

