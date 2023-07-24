Nano Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00309575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.54 or 0.00829966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00543964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00062126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00123699 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

