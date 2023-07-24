Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $90.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,162.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00304360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00817020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00550759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00061976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.