National Bank Financial Raises D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$11.00

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTLIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

D2L stock remained flat at C$7.29 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. D2L has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.96.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.