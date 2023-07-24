National Bankshares Cuts Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Price Target to C$15.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %
TSE ORA opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.25. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$685.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of C$131.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 2.5693069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.
