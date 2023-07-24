Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,354.58

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,354.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

