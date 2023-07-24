nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $30.18. nCino shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 45,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $2,285,987.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,267,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,952,411.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.