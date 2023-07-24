NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 991,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 141,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

