Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of NMAKF opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
