Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $427.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,098. The stock has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.64 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.