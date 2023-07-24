Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.07. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.