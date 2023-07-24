New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 47.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NKE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.80. 1,211,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.