New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $730.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

