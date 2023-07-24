New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.41 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $185.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

