New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.84 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 735,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

