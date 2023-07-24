New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. 616,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,805. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

