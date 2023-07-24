New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.98. 290,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,601. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

