New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.68. 784,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.