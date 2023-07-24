New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 689,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

