New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after buying an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
