New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after buying an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $754.31. 70,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.