New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 286,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $32.46. 12,711,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,112,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.