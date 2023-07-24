New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,835,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

