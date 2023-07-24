New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $75.74. 1,625,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,258. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.