New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 89,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 23,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

ABT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 901,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

