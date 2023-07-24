New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

