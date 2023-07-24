New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.33. 307,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

