New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $46.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.97, but opened at $48.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 422,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.