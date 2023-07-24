Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 2,530,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,876. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

