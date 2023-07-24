NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NXRT opened at $47.53 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -524.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

