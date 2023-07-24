NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.92. 2,462,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

