Nexum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $29,540.07 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

